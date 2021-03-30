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RESIST BEFORE YOU'RE TRAP - Wake up!
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170 views • March 30, 2021
Do you really think that THEY (gov't) is looking out for everyone's well being? Open your eyes and think logically.
Virus? Mask? Social Distancing? Quarantine? Vaccine? Racial Wars? It does not add up if you're really thinking, but it does add up for their very own AGENDA.
"Sooner or later, you have to stand your ground." Enough is enough & DO NOT COMPLY.
GOD BLESS!
Virus? Mask? Social Distancing? Quarantine? Vaccine? Racial Wars? It does not add up if you're really thinking, but it does add up for their very own AGENDA.
"Sooner or later, you have to stand your ground." Enough is enough & DO NOT COMPLY.
GOD BLESS!
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