Climbing the Split Rock of Moses

This is the Split Rock of Moses in Saudi Arabia. This is north of the land of Midian right by where the Bible says it is supposed to be. There is also evidence of encampment sites, inscriptions, and water erosion.
I hope you enjoy. God Bless
