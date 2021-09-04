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Deliberate Weather Attacks on our People and Our Country
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501 views • September 04, 2021
Deliberate is to De - Liberate. It's where the word comes from. If the deaths and destruction by Hurricane Ida was caused by someone using a few nuclear devices...it would be called an "ATTACK". How can these Weather Makers get away with this. GeoEngineering needs to be stopped in its' tracks immediately.
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