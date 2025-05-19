Pope Leo XIV Takes The Reins Of Roman Power-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 19 2025

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, today is Day 1,890 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and end times events are popping like corn kernels in a fiery frying pan. Pope Leo XIV is brimming with energy and has gotten off to a lightning fast start. Not only that, his election to the Roman papacy has energized his 1.4 billion member strong Catholic base. Are we seeing the Revived Roman Empire spoken of by Daniel the prophet coming online? I believe we are seeing that, and a whole lot more. Over in the White House, President Trump has shown the world that America’s future lies in the hands of the Muslim nations he just came back from visiting where he was welcomed as the “president of the world”. On this episode, we get you up to speed with a world that is changing before your very eyes.



