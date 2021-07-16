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7 16 21 WRECKING BALL hitting the (DEM)ONIC RINOS People R WAKING up PRAY
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130 views • July 16, 2021
My Patriot Supply
https://preparewithandweknow.com/
Get stocked up on emergency food today!
———————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
N/a
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
AZ no record of 74K mail in ballots received
https://twitter.com/CRRJA5/status/1415864786009661441?s=20
Greece protests
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10464
Australia protests
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10427
Democrat Congresswoman Arrested After Leading Protesters Into Senate Building: Officials
https://tinyurl.com/3juzeekd
France and Greece
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10476
Ireland
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10319
Gen Flynn
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10301
Bards Fest
https://bardsfm.com/bardsfest/
People told to sit if they have someone from covid
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10416
Tucker on GA
https://t.me/disclosetv/3392
Floods
https://t.me/disclosetv/3378
South Africa
https://t.me/disclosetv/3378
CNN FAIL
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4065
Dominion Combo meme
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4155
Gen. Flynn posted at 1332…wow
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/1545
Born KING
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/1025
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b?r=DQPpJM1PPAYJVXkF8cJ3uBbaxunf33Nq
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
https://preparewithandweknow.com/
Get stocked up on emergency food today!
———————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
N/a
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
AZ no record of 74K mail in ballots received
https://twitter.com/CRRJA5/status/1415864786009661441?s=20
Greece protests
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10464
Australia protests
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10427
Democrat Congresswoman Arrested After Leading Protesters Into Senate Building: Officials
https://tinyurl.com/3juzeekd
France and Greece
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10476
Ireland
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10319
Gen Flynn
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10301
Bards Fest
https://bardsfm.com/bardsfest/
People told to sit if they have someone from covid
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/10416
Tucker on GA
https://t.me/disclosetv/3392
Floods
https://t.me/disclosetv/3378
South Africa
https://t.me/disclosetv/3378
CNN FAIL
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4065
Dominion Combo meme
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4155
Gen. Flynn posted at 1332…wow
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/1545
Born KING
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/1025
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b?r=DQPpJM1PPAYJVXkF8cJ3uBbaxunf33Nq
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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