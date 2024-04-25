Triumphant homeowners who spent millions on houses reveal how they took on squatters — and won. It is every homeowner’s nightmare: Leave your property unattended and come back to a squatter infestation. It’s even impacted celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, who recently saw his London restaurant overrun by intruders. NY Post Senior Features Writer Michael Kaplan shares this story.





These real estate pros fought back and won. Here’s how they got rid of squatters:





Watch for dumb mistakes

Mohammed Choudhary, a 61-year-old Pakistani immigrant who works in construction, and his business partner Boysin Lorick, 76, originally from Trinidad, were chasing the American dream.





In 2020, the men used large portions of their life savings to purchase a trio of one- and two-family houses on Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island for $1.3 million. The plan was to renovate the properties to rent to other up-and-comers.





