RV Travel to Beaver Utah and the SPECTACULAR Beaver Canyon

Beaver is a small town in South-Central Utah. With a population of about 3500, it is situated at 6000 ft. above sea level. Beaver is the gateway to the absolutely spectacular Beaver Canyon.





In late October (2024) while staying at the "retro" Beaver Canyon Campground (see video & written post for details), I took a day to explore Beaver Canyon.





Wow was I impressed! It had SNOWED the night before, a late October snow. The video shows the fresh snow and frankly the snow added to the spectacular scene that unfolded as I drove up towards Kent Lake (8800ft), and later towards Eagle Point (10000 ft.)





I was VERY tempted to kayak around mid-day but SUB-freezing temperatures and a very chilly breeze dissuaded me from doing so!





Anyway, enjoy this spectacular canyon - perhaps the MOST spectacular since I started my travels in late 2011.





