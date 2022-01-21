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Australia - The Interminable Satanic Nightmare Down Under! [20.01.2022]
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181 views • January 21, 2022
'Third Dose Mandate'... Victoria Premier Dan Andrews has changed the definition of fully vaccinated once again. The goalposts keep moving.
39,152 views Jan 20, 2022
Memology 101 - 470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DWYjdiZ1FHQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
39,152 views Jan 20, 2022
Memology 101 - 470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DWYjdiZ1FHQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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