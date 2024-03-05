How Bitcoin's Incentives are VISIBLY Changing the World for the Better -- According to the WEF!!!

Bitcoin is literally changing the world, and that's according to what used to be a vitriolic critic of the cryptocurrency, the world, economic forum, which distributor video showing bitcoins incentives in action as they harness what would otherwise be stranded, energy, using it to mine, BTC, and giving energy for the first time to the locals of the area, right next to the national park in the Congo Africa.
#congo #WEF #bitcoin #bitcoinmining
