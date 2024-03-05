Create New Account
How Bitcoin's Incentives are VISIBLY Changing the World for the Better -- According to the WEF!!!
Recharge Freedom
Published 13 hours ago

Bitcoin is literally changing the world, and that's according to what used to be a vitriolic critic of the cryptocurrency, the world, economic forum, which distributor video showing bitcoins incentives in action as they harness what would otherwise be stranded, energy, using it to mine, BTC, and giving energy for the first time to the locals of the area, right next to the national park in the Congo Africa. #congo #WEF #bitcoin #bitcoinmining

bitcoinworldcongoenergyafricaenvironmentalismwildlifebitcoin miningconservationstrandedeconomic forumhydropowerglobal southpioneer specieswfstranded power

