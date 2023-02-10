And We Know 2.9.2023 TWITTER trials are HERE! Luna, MTG, Jordan, Higgins unleashed, Storm BREWING! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Feb 9, 2023





💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

--> http://virtualshield.com/andweknow

Get 67% OFF this holiday season plus FREE for 30 days!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Inspiring Cinematic Uplifting Trailer

https://audiojungle.net/item/the-epical/19417235?_ga=2.60688173.1228602769.1675932825-1113232632.1626431801





ScottyMar10… https://t.me/ScottyMar10/879





iers Morgan tells Kari Lake that there’s “no independent corroboration that there was anything fraudulent” i

https://t.me/PepeMatter/14371





@RepClayHiggins

warns the Twitter employees that their depositions and arrests will soon be waiting for them. 🔥🔥🔥

https://t.me/PepeMatter/14367





NOW - Lights go out during Twitter hearing in Washington, DC. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14363





Marjorie Taylor Greene eviscerated Yoel Roth for allowing child porn on Twitter. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14362





The Storm is upon us https://truthsocial.com/@eyedropmedia





Trans Lives Matter stormed and occupied the Oklahoma Capitol building today. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24246





As much as I initially wanted Jim Jordan as Speaker, it’s glorious to watch him go scorched earth on former Twitter execs as House Judiciary Committee Chair. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24258





Ms Luna brings the receipts!!! https://t.me/PepeMatter/14369





‘Guilt By Association’: Airbnb Bans Conservative Journalist’s Parents https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/35380





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28wris-2.9.23-twitter-trials-are-here-luna-mtg-jordan-higgins-unleashed-storm-brew.html



