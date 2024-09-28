Martyr Hassan Nassrallah explained to us once what it costs to stand on the side of truth against tyranny and oppression.

Adding:

Biden called Israel's killing of Nasrallah a "measure of justice" in response to the killings of "Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese citizens."

He also affirmed U.S. support for Israel's right to "defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other Iran-backed terrorist groups."

Earlier, from the UN podium, Lavrov called Israel's attack on Lebanon a political assassination and inhumane, noting that, in Moscow's view, Washington was at least aware of the preparation for the terrorist act.





