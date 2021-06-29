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42 Million per Day Getting Jabbed in the Most Deadly Medical Experiment! – Jamie McIntyre Uncensored – Australian National Review
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90 views • June 29, 2021
Living in denial of what’s happening might feel good in the short term but it won’t be in the long term - no one pushes a deadly global medical experiment if they cared about humanity - no one can argue such an experiment would not kill and injure hundreds of thousands mostly likely millions - and now we could face billions of injuries and hundreds of millions of deaths . It’s the calm before the storm . The Globalists have won the first battle - we better wake up soon before they win the war . www.anrnews.com - warning content includes swearing.
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