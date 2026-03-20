BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The War Is Collapsing the Global Order—Almost No One Is Ready for What’s Next w/ Mike Adams
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
772 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
825 views • Yesterday

In this episode, I sit down with Mike Adams to break down a terrifying new phase in the Iran war that almost nobody is prepared for: open attacks on the energy infrastructure that keeps modern civilization running and what that means for your daily life as fuel prices spike and supply chains strain. From the opening moments, this war feels like it is rapidly spiraling out of control, moving far beyond “limited strikes” and into a cascading crisis that threatens to touch every part of modern life. Mike's websites: https://brightanswers.ai/ https://brightvideos.com/ https://brightlearn.ai/ Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Collapse of Empire: How the West&#8217;s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who&#8217;s taking over

The Collapse of Empire: How the West’s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who’s taking over

Kevin Hughes
Institutional Investment Transforms Bitcoin into Global Financial Instrument, Analysis Shows

Institutional Investment Transforms Bitcoin into Global Financial Instrument, Analysis Shows

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Central Command reports over 7,800 targets struck inside Iran

U.S. Central Command reports over 7,800 targets struck inside Iran

Kevin Hughes
The Haber-Bosch House of Cards: Why The One Chemical Reaction that Feeds Half the World is About to Go Offline

The Haber-Bosch House of Cards: Why The One Chemical Reaction that Feeds Half the World is About to Go Offline

Mike Adams
The World Just Changed Forever: Why Two Destroyed LNG Trains Open the Door to Famine, Collapse and Chaos

The World Just Changed Forever: Why Two Destroyed LNG Trains Open the Door to Famine, Collapse and Chaos

Mike Adams
Silver Tsunami: Why precious metals are your last lifeline before the crash

Silver Tsunami: Why precious metals are your last lifeline before the crash

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy