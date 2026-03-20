The War Is Collapsing the Global Order—Almost No One Is Ready for What’s Next w/ Mike Adams

In this episode, I sit down with Mike Adams to break down a terrifying new phase in the Iran war that almost nobody is prepared for: open attacks on the energy infrastructure that keeps modern civilization running and what that means for your daily life as fuel prices spike and supply chains strain. From the opening moments, this war feels like it is rapidly spiraling out of control, moving far beyond “limited strikes” and into a cascading crisis that threatens to touch every part of modern life. Mike's websites: https://brightanswers.ai/ https://brightvideos.com/ https://brightlearn.ai/ Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/