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URGENT: Pfizer & Moderna Experimental Gene Therapy Not Vaccine
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
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1456 views • January 13, 2021
Pfizer and Moderna is not a vaccine. It's experimental gene therapy. It cannot protect you. Share this with everyone. If you know LEO, Judges, Politicians, or Attorneys have them watch. This is a federal crime happening including murder. WATCH — This is worse than you expected.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_hwJkhNo9w

All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use

1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
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