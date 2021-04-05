© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHIPPED - The MOVIE (2021)
Follow
4
Share
Report
789 views • April 05, 2021
WILL YOU TAKE THE CHIP?
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHIPPED is more than a captivating documentary that features mind-blowing revelations. It is also a warning and a wake-up-call to a complacent society at the brink of collapse. It is a vision of a dystopian future that could soon become our reality if we choose to sit idly by and allow it to happen.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REVELATION 13
"15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The mandatory microchip as the "Mark of the Beast" conspiracy is an idea that goes back to the old days of conspiracy theories; back when Bigfoot was still selling tinfoil hats to aliens. And while Christians warned that a currency-based microchip could be a feasible candidate for the Biblical mark of the Beast, they were not alone in the protest of the coming technology.
Yet despite all the accusations raised against the agenda by a multitude of Christians, Truthers, Constitutionalists and conspiracy theorists - the topic has always been met with laughter and ridicule.
But here's the thing, it was actually true. And now there really are microchips available that can connect you to the internet. And as if that isn't an accurate enough prediction for the conspiracy theorists, there are also institutions funding programs which are currently underway to ensure the implementation of this technology on a mass scale.
The most prominent figure behind the arrival of these long-awaited human implantable microchips happens to be the company of a man who has recently stepped into the global spotlight.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO FALLEN WORLD FILMS
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/WakingUpWisconsin
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@FallenWorldFilms
CONTACT ME:
[email protected]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHIPPED is more than a captivating documentary that features mind-blowing revelations. It is also a warning and a wake-up-call to a complacent society at the brink of collapse. It is a vision of a dystopian future that could soon become our reality if we choose to sit idly by and allow it to happen.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REVELATION 13
"15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The mandatory microchip as the "Mark of the Beast" conspiracy is an idea that goes back to the old days of conspiracy theories; back when Bigfoot was still selling tinfoil hats to aliens. And while Christians warned that a currency-based microchip could be a feasible candidate for the Biblical mark of the Beast, they were not alone in the protest of the coming technology.
Yet despite all the accusations raised against the agenda by a multitude of Christians, Truthers, Constitutionalists and conspiracy theorists - the topic has always been met with laughter and ridicule.
But here's the thing, it was actually true. And now there really are microchips available that can connect you to the internet. And as if that isn't an accurate enough prediction for the conspiracy theorists, there are also institutions funding programs which are currently underway to ensure the implementation of this technology on a mass scale.
The most prominent figure behind the arrival of these long-awaited human implantable microchips happens to be the company of a man who has recently stepped into the global spotlight.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO FALLEN WORLD FILMS
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/WakingUpWisconsin
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@FallenWorldFilms
CONTACT ME:
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.