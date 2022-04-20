Former UK Chief of the General Staff Fears the Russia – Ukraine War May Last for Months or Even Years

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04/18/2022 Former UK Chief of the General Staff Lord Dannatt fears at an interview with Sky News that the Russia – Ukraine War might drag out for months or even years with Ukraine having to give up parts of its territory eventually