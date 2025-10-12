Fast chronic disease reversal through carbohydrate restriction diet

Multiple randomized controlled clinical trials show reversal of diabetes, hypertension, and even mental illness in weeks—not years, through carbohydrate restriction diet alone.

A medical revolution is being ignored, and it holds the key to reversing some of our most devastating chronic diseases.

Stated by investigative journalist Nina Teicholz, robust clinical trials—the gold standard for science—reveal a stunning truth: a diet dramatically low in carbohydrates can reverse chronic conditions in weeks, not years.

In the largest clinical trial, over 50% of participants reversed their Type 2 Diabetes within 10 weeks, including those who had it for an average of 8 years.

Hypertension and cardiovascular risk have been reversed.

Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder symptoms can be reversed. Depression and anxiety can be reduced by 79%.

This knowledge has existed for a decade, yet it remains buried.

https://archive.ph/TLybg

https://archive.ph/eOoWc

https://web.archive.org/web/20250806065537/https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(23)00385-6/fulltext

https://archive.ph/jwCDD

https://archive.ph/rFTZm

https://archive.ph/0NTPu