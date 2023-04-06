Jesus Christ Was Crucified On 'Good Wednesday' As The Passover Lamb-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 5 2023

Here in Saint Augustine, as I have been driving around town lately, I have noticed multiple Christian, not Catholic, churches advertising their 'good Friday' services, even including a Baptist church! What on earth?? If you're not a Roman Catholic trained from birth to observe the mythical 'good Friday', how is it possible you don't know that Jesus went to the cross on a Wednesday? Ohhh, that's right, I forgot. You don't spend much time in the Book rightly dividing, or even studying for that matter, the holy scriptures that are able to make you wise. We can help, welcome to Good Wednesday!



"Purge out therefore the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, as ye are unleavened. For even Christ our passover is sacrificed for us:" 1 Corinthians 5:7 (KJB)



On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', not only is today Good Wednesday, it is also the start of the Passover in Israel, so we have lots to talk about. We will cover the fact that during this first 'holy week', there was a regular sabbath and a high sabbath. Why is that important? Why it's only the key that unlocks the Acts 12:4 'stumbling block' and about half a dozen other things, that's all. Christian, there is no need to endlessly debate about whether or not the King James Bible should have mentioned 'easter' or not, or the proper translation of the word 'pascha', we will clear all that up for you and much, much more. We started our look at Holy Week on Palm Sunday, so tonight come celebrate Good Wednesday with us as we open the pages of our King James Bible and feast on strong meat of the word.

