BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

She Never Wanted To Marry A Pastor, Then This Happened
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 8 months ago

In this inspiring episode, we welcome Pastor Oscar Reubin and his wife, Mrs. Elsa Reubin. They share their faith journey, commitment to the ministry, and life experiences. The couple talks about their initial reluctance and eventual calling to the ministry, their time at Bible College, and 20 years of pastoring at Faith Independent Baptist Church in Grenada. The Reubins provide insight into their family life, their children's unique personalities, and their collective dedication to their faith and community. Join us for a heartfelt conversation filled with wisdom, laughter, and reflections on faith.


🔔 Subscribe for more inspiring videos: www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm


00:00 Introduction and Welcome

00:17 Meet Pastor Oscar and Elsa Reubin

01:25 Journey to Ministry

02:14 Life in Grenada

04:00 Elsa's Perspective on Ministry

04:48 Challenges and Rewards of Pastoring

13:10 Family Life and Parenting

Keywords
pastorteenagersmarriedyoung adultsoscar reubinelsa reubinyoung lovewomen ministry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy