She Never Wanted To Marry A Pastor, Then This Happened

In this inspiring episode, we welcome Pastor Oscar Reubin and his wife, Mrs. Elsa Reubin. They share their faith journey, commitment to the ministry, and life experiences. The couple talks about their initial reluctance and eventual calling to the ministry, their time at Bible College, and 20 years of pastoring at Faith Independent Baptist Church in Grenada. The Reubins provide insight into their family life, their children's unique personalities, and their collective dedication to their faith and community. Join us for a heartfelt conversation filled with wisdom, laughter, and reflections on faith.
00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:17 Meet Pastor Oscar and Elsa Reubin
01:25 Journey to Ministry
02:14 Life in Grenada
04:00 Elsa's Perspective on Ministry
04:48 Challenges and Rewards of Pastoring
13:10 Family Life and Parenting