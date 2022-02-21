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JRE #1780 Joe Rogan Experience w/ Maajid Nawaz (Part 1/2)[20.02.2022]
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112 views • February 21, 2022
Note: Use critical thinking - Trust no one and question everything.
- Is Joe Rogan also a Satanic Psyop from the illuminati?
- Does Joe Rogan 'wake up' a lot of people?
- Is Joe Rogan himself 'waking up' like the rest of us?
I lean (wake up) everyday myself...
Maajid Nawaz is a former Islamist turned counter-extremism activist, author of multiple books, and public speaker.
Resisting the democratisation of truth - nolite te bastardes carborundorum
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=maajid+nawaz&;t=h_&ia=web
http://maajidnawaz.com/
https://twitter.com/MaajidNawaz
PowerfulJRE - 11.9M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzQUP1qoWDoEbmsQxvdjxgQ
Source:
bedtimebunnage - 9 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZwqHpvycIc9Q/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bedtimebunnage/
- Is Joe Rogan also a Satanic Psyop from the illuminati?
- Does Joe Rogan 'wake up' a lot of people?
- Is Joe Rogan himself 'waking up' like the rest of us?
I lean (wake up) everyday myself...
Maajid Nawaz is a former Islamist turned counter-extremism activist, author of multiple books, and public speaker.
Resisting the democratisation of truth - nolite te bastardes carborundorum
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=maajid+nawaz&;t=h_&ia=web
http://maajidnawaz.com/
https://twitter.com/MaajidNawaz
PowerfulJRE - 11.9M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzQUP1qoWDoEbmsQxvdjxgQ
Source:
bedtimebunnage - 9 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZwqHpvycIc9Q/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bedtimebunnage/
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