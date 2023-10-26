Iran's Foreign Minister Issued a 'Direct Warning' to the United States at the UN - If the 'Genocide in Gaza' Continues

Iran's Foreign Minister issued a direct warning to the United States at the UN:
'I say frankly to the Americans, who are now managing the war in Gaza, that we do not want the expansion of war into the region.
But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they [America] will not be spared from the fire. This is our home, and West Asia is our region. We do not compromise with any party or any side, and we have no reservation when it comes to our home security.'
