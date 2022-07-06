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CrossTalk News: Truth Behind Highland Shooter, Demonic CERN Rituals, Ukrainian Oligarchs Buy Condos





Tonight on CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke talk about the potential for a portal to Hell being opened at the CERN site in Switzerland, the military looking into using robots that harness the biological energy stored in dead bodies to operate, and finally, they explore the methods that the patriots used to fire up the revolution that kicked the British out of the United States.

Crazy times are among us, tune in for a good, Christian take on the insanity of the modern age.

Don't miss a minute of this fast-paced, based content brought to you by God-fearing patriots. The world will try and scare you, but Christ rules!





Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at CrossTalkNews.com!





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Watch this full segment on CrossTalkNews.com!





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