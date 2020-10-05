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Are you a sovereign man or woman? Yes!
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160 views • October 05, 2020
Odessa has Christopher James on her show. He is an expert on common law and sovereignty. This applies to everyone and is very real. Please watch and learn how important this topic is to all of our futures. Visit his website called "A Warrior Calls"
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