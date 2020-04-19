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Robert F Kennedy Jr. Reveals the Extent of Vaccine Carnage and Corruption Caused by Bill Gates
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164 views • April 19, 2020
Apr 17, 2020
By Shane Trejo
Robert F Kennedy Jr., chairman of Children’s Health Defense, has produced a damaging exposé of Bill Gates’ record in the production and distribution of vaccines worldwide.
Source: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/robert-f-kennedy-jr-reveals-the-extent-of-vaccine-carnage-and-corruption-caused-by-bill-gates/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
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By Shane Trejo
Robert F Kennedy Jr., chairman of Children’s Health Defense, has produced a damaging exposé of Bill Gates’ record in the production and distribution of vaccines worldwide.
Source: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/robert-f-kennedy-jr-reveals-the-extent-of-vaccine-carnage-and-corruption-caused-by-bill-gates/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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