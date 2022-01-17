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#195: A Glitch In The Ripple Effect | Richard Willet & Ricky Varandas
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21 views • January 17, 2022
Richard Willet, director at Ickonic and host of “Glitch In The Code”, joins Ricky Varandas, host of “The Ripple Effect Podcast”, to discuss the recent athlete deaths in Europe on the soccer pitch and how the media is trying to ignore the entire thing.
The narrative managers have failed in their mission to scare the public into submission, so we currently have a situation where a small segment of the population wants the fear to continue while everyone else is ready for the whole production to be shut down for good.
Sponsors:
Emergency Preparedness Food: www.preparewithmacroaggressions.com
Chemical Free Body: https://www.chemicalfreebody.com and use promo code: MACRO
https://www.banned.video/
Macroaggressions
The narrative managers have failed in their mission to scare the public into submission, so we currently have a situation where a small segment of the population wants the fear to continue while everyone else is ready for the whole production to be shut down for good.
Sponsors:
Emergency Preparedness Food: www.preparewithmacroaggressions.com
Chemical Free Body: https://www.chemicalfreebody.com and use promo code: MACRO
https://www.banned.video/
Macroaggressions
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