Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Destroys The Lure Of The Adulteress.
Proverbs 2:16 (NIV).
16) Wisdom will save you also from the adulterous woman,
from the wayward woman with her seductive words,
17) who has left the partner of her youth
and ignored the covenant she made before God.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
An adulteress has betrayed her husband and seduces men with her words.
The Narrow Path provides the wisdom to resist her alure.
https://pc1.tiny.us/e64ctfn6
#wisdom #adulterous #woman #seductive #partner #ignored #covenant #God #adulteress
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.