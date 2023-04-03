Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Destroys The Lure Of The Adulteress.

Proverbs 2:16 (NIV).

16) Wisdom will save you also from the adulterous woman,

from the wayward woman with her seductive words,

17) who has left the partner of her youth

and ignored the covenant she made before God.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

An adulteress has betrayed her husband and seduces men with her words.

The Narrow Path provides the wisdom to resist her alure.

https://pc1.tiny.us/e64ctfn6

#wisdom #adulterous #woman #seductive #partner #ignored #covenant #God #adulteress