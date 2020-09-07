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Youri stopt
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101 views • September 07, 2020
Neeeeee! Youri van Demonstratie van het Volk stopt!
Daar zit hij dan op zijn verandaatje in Schinveld, totaal gebroken want net was de pliessie aan de deur en als hij niet stopt met zijn twijfelachtige acties lopen zijn kinderen gevaar.
En dus stopt Youri, hij moet zelfs een beetje huilen.
Nou Youri, bedankt voor het lachen, houdoe!
Daar zit hij dan op zijn verandaatje in Schinveld, totaal gebroken want net was de pliessie aan de deur en als hij niet stopt met zijn twijfelachtige acties lopen zijn kinderen gevaar.
En dus stopt Youri, hij moet zelfs een beetje huilen.
Nou Youri, bedankt voor het lachen, houdoe!
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