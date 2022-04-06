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#277: Catholic Media Has Fallen—Gene Gomulka
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21 views • April 06, 2022
Gene Gomulka is a retired military chaplain, ordained to the priesthood and named a Prelate of Honor in 1999 with the honorific title of “Monsignor” by Pope John Paul II. Gomulka is also a pro bono sexual abuse advocate and investigator who assisted in the case background of the Anthony Gorgia lawsuit against the North American College, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, and other defendants.
Gomulka recently penned an open letter to the main Catholic editors in the United States, essentially calling them out for covering up abuse, running interference for the no-longer-trustworthy US bishops. This is an important and somewhat shocking interview with a man devoted to getting the truth about about the pattern of abuse, cover up, and promotion of homosexual predators.
Points Covered in this episode
👉How and why Gomulka was first retaliated against along with Father Thomas Doyle, OP in 2004 for exposing Archbishop Edwin O’Brien for abuse cover-ups
👉How extensive the problem is in the current Church in the US.
👉Why he estimates that at least 80% of American bishops are homosexuals
👉Evidence that the establishment Catholic media are complicit in evil
👉Why the path to renewal must travel by way of justice for victims
👉Reasons to stay in the Church and fight
👉Why Catholics owe “secular media” outlets a debt of gratitude
Resources mentioned in this episode
👉Gene Gomulka’s website http://www.gomulka.net/
👉His Open Letter to Catholic media editors. https://www.complicitclergy.com/2022/04/03/open-letter-to-catholic-media-complicit-in-the-cover-up-of-sexual-abuse/
👉Ed Condon’s praise of the now retired homosexualist Cardinal Donald Wuerl https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2019/05/so-long-cardinal-wuerl
👉Sacrilege: Sexual Abuse In the Catholic Church by Leon Podles https://amzn.to/3KfgU8D
👉Richard Sipe’s list of what he considered homosexual bishops. http://www.awrsipe.com/click_and_learn/2006-08-01-sexual_orientation-4.html
👉Code of Silence documentary on Francis and other prelates
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Gomulka recently penned an open letter to the main Catholic editors in the United States, essentially calling them out for covering up abuse, running interference for the no-longer-trustworthy US bishops. This is an important and somewhat shocking interview with a man devoted to getting the truth about about the pattern of abuse, cover up, and promotion of homosexual predators.
Points Covered in this episode
👉How and why Gomulka was first retaliated against along with Father Thomas Doyle, OP in 2004 for exposing Archbishop Edwin O’Brien for abuse cover-ups
👉How extensive the problem is in the current Church in the US.
👉Why he estimates that at least 80% of American bishops are homosexuals
👉Evidence that the establishment Catholic media are complicit in evil
👉Why the path to renewal must travel by way of justice for victims
👉Reasons to stay in the Church and fight
👉Why Catholics owe “secular media” outlets a debt of gratitude
Resources mentioned in this episode
👉Gene Gomulka’s website http://www.gomulka.net/
👉His Open Letter to Catholic media editors. https://www.complicitclergy.com/2022/04/03/open-letter-to-catholic-media-complicit-in-the-cover-up-of-sexual-abuse/
👉Ed Condon’s praise of the now retired homosexualist Cardinal Donald Wuerl https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2019/05/so-long-cardinal-wuerl
👉Sacrilege: Sexual Abuse In the Catholic Church by Leon Podles https://amzn.to/3KfgU8D
👉Richard Sipe’s list of what he considered homosexual bishops. http://www.awrsipe.com/click_and_learn/2006-08-01-sexual_orientation-4.html
👉Code of Silence documentary on Francis and other prelates
Sponsors
YOUR ALL-IN-ONE IMMUNE-BOOSTING SUPER FORMULA Z Stack by Dc. Zelenko. Order yours here: http://www.zstacklife.com/CoffinNation
Promotes overall immune health
Scientifically formulated for best results
Made in the USA
Kosher certified
GMP Certified
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