NORWAY'S CHIEF VACCINE PUMPER DIES AFTER "A FEW MONTHS OF ILLNESS!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are Stuwitz Berg was Phd., a specialist in childhood diseases, superior and department director at the Department of infection protection and vaccine, the Public Health Institute.
Berg passed away July 6, writes Aftposten, who has published an obituary written by FHI colleagues. The 53-year-old died after a few months of illness.
----
Originally procured from:
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1950802269815058884
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/norways-54-year-old-covid-vaccine-rollout-czar-dies-suddenly/
https://www.aftenposten.no/nekrolog/i/xmqwM8/nekrolog-are-stuwitz-berg-19722025
Vaccine promo
https://youtu.be/JV-9YLlwU6U?si=_OGgOg-kajtt1s-v
https://www.fhi.no/en/ab/departments-and-centres/management-and-staff-for-infection-control-and-environmental-health/are-stuwitz-berg/
https://www.dagensmedisin.no/folkehelseinstituttet/smitteverndirektor-are-stuwitz-berg-har-gatt-bort/698983
Funeral
https://groruddalen.no/kultur/du-var-en-kjernekar/
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
We have cool T-shirts and mugs!
https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report