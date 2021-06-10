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The Truth About Esteban Santiago and the Fort Lauderdale Shooting
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71 views • June 10, 2021
On January 6th, 2017 at approximately 1pm Eastern, a shooting took place at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport which left five people dead, thirteen wounded and 37 injured.
The shooter was identified as twenty-six-year-old Esteban Santiago who had just flown into Florida from Anchorage, Alaska. Santiago stopped at baggage claim to retrieve a gun that he legally transported on his flight, headed to a bathroom where he loaded the weapon and the returned to the communal area where he began shooting.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/florida-airport-shooting
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The shooter was identified as twenty-six-year-old Esteban Santiago who had just flown into Florida from Anchorage, Alaska. Santiago stopped at baggage claim to retrieve a gun that he legally transported on his flight, headed to a bathroom where he loaded the weapon and the returned to the communal area where he began shooting.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/florida-airport-shooting
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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