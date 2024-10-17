Drink Along W beerandgear #140 Pueblo Vida Hef Bavarian Hefeweizen 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A very nice Bavarian Hefeweizen. A little light on the spice notes but still very quaffable.
Running 5.5 for the ABV, Sub 20 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as a 6.
Be well my friends
Salud!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/beerandgear/