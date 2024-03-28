Create New Account
After 15 to 20 years of neuropathy, Lucille has a 50% reduction in symptoms in 5 days using this
Merkaba44
As a Nutripath, Nutritionist, I have been actively looking for and using products that delivery the greatest degree of improvements in health. I've now had two clients consult with me and follow my recommendation and both have had either 100% elimination of neuropathy pain on 50% reduction, in the first week of using this product. To consult with Nutripath, Stephen Heuer, call 864-895-6250 or visit www.synergisticnutrition.com to book an appointment.

