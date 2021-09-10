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Pizzaman Official Theme Song
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1 view • September 10, 2021
Celebrate with us! Pizzaman is an official selection for the Panamanian International Film Festival.
Awards and screening on Oct 7, 2021
Panamanian International Film Festival, https://piffla.com
East LA Film Festival, https://telasofa.org
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Iy...
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
Andres Girardo (El Cholo) https://www.instagram.com/officialandresgiraldo/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasalasproduction/
Awards and screening on Oct 7, 2021
Panamanian International Film Festival, https://piffla.com
East LA Film Festival, https://telasofa.org
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Iy...
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
Andres Girardo (El Cholo) https://www.instagram.com/officialandresgiraldo/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasalasproduction/
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