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The Truth About Richard Nixon
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77 views • September 18, 2021
Richard Nixon was a controversial United States president during the Cold War against the Soviet Union. Even though he was re-elected after a landslide victory in 1972, he became the only president in US history to resign from office. Why?
Watergate. A word that has become synonymous with the Nixon administration.
Indeed, the president's abuse of power shocked America - spying, harassing political enemies, silencing critics and fighting to keep his darkest secrets away from the public eye.
Even though he ended the American involvement in the Vietnam War, was Nixon actually a peacemaker? How are the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal related?
If you think Watergate was a scandal, you don't know anything about Richard Nixon.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/nixon
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Watergate. A word that has become synonymous with the Nixon administration.
Indeed, the president's abuse of power shocked America - spying, harassing political enemies, silencing critics and fighting to keep his darkest secrets away from the public eye.
Even though he ended the American involvement in the Vietnam War, was Nixon actually a peacemaker? How are the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal related?
If you think Watergate was a scandal, you don't know anything about Richard Nixon.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/nixon
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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