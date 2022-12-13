Surviving the Dark Night of the Soul - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar
We all must go through it. But what is the "Dark Night" of the senses and Dark Night of the Soul? Fr. Chris Alar explains that we will all face deep desolation and dryness and what the difference is between depression and something spiritual that God may be doing in us. This critical teaching in moral theology of St. John of the Cross and Theresa of Avila is paramount to growing in holiness and preparing for death.
