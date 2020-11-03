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Remember, Remember 5th November!
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132 views • November 03, 2020
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”. According to basic Illuminati or higher Masonic dogma, the New World Order will result after a period of choreographed chaos, which the state will probably implement through war and bloodshed. Masonic initiates who progress and ultimately attain the 33rd degree receive a jewel with the inscription “Ordo Ab Chao,” surrounded with three interlocking triangles.
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
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Debra Snipes and the Angels - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDu...
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Movie Clips
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V for Vendetta (2005) - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0434409/
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Songbird - to release in 2012:
In 2022 a pandemic ravages the world and its cities. Centering on a handful of people as they navigate the obstacles currently hindering society: disease, martial law, quarantine, and vigilantes. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12592252/
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Bronson (2008) - A young man who was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a post office ends up spending three decades in solitary confinement. During this time, his own personality is supplanted by his alter-ego, Charles Bronson. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1172570/
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Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
http://savedsoberawake.com/help-build... - One Time & Monthly Investment
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: Mind Control (Album Version)
Artist: Stephen Marley
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Universal Records/Tuff Gong Records); LatinAutor - SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, UMPI, ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutorPerf, The Royalty Network (Publishing), UMPG Publishing, Abramus Digital, Kobalt Music Publishing, CMRRA, Sony ATV Publishing, and 11 Music Rights Societies
Song: Who's in Charge, Jesus
Artist: Debra Snipes, The Angels
Album: Standing on the Promises of God
Licensed to YouTube by
Vydia, INgrooves (on behalf of J Platinum Records); Vydia (Music Publishing)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...................................................................................
Debra Snipes and the Angels - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDu...
..............................................
Movie Clips
...................
V for Vendetta (2005) - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0434409/
...................
Songbird - to release in 2012:
In 2022 a pandemic ravages the world and its cities. Centering on a handful of people as they navigate the obstacles currently hindering society: disease, martial law, quarantine, and vigilantes. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12592252/
...................
Bronson (2008) - A young man who was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a post office ends up spending three decades in solitary confinement. During this time, his own personality is supplanted by his alter-ego, Charles Bronson. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1172570/
...................................................................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
http://savedsoberawake.com/help-build... - One Time & Monthly Investment
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: Mind Control (Album Version)
Artist: Stephen Marley
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Universal Records/Tuff Gong Records); LatinAutor - SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, UMPI, ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutorPerf, The Royalty Network (Publishing), UMPG Publishing, Abramus Digital, Kobalt Music Publishing, CMRRA, Sony ATV Publishing, and 11 Music Rights Societies
Song: Who's in Charge, Jesus
Artist: Debra Snipes, The Angels
Album: Standing on the Promises of God
Licensed to YouTube by
Vydia, INgrooves (on behalf of J Platinum Records); Vydia (Music Publishing)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
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