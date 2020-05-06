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9/11 Trillions: Follow The Money (2015)
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19 views • May 06, 2020
At its most basic level, the events of September 11 should be considered a heinous crime, and demanding of thorough investigation and just punishment. While the official investigative verdict has been reached and widely accepted through the 9/11 Commission Report, nagging questions continue to linger in the aftermath of this global tragedy. A growing movement of amateur sleuths believes the real motive behind the crimes of that day may be one of the oldest vices in the history of humankind: greed. For them, any thorough investigation of these events would have to include a careful consideration of the cash trail left in its wake. The thought-provoking new documentary 9/11 Trillions: Follow the Money conducts exactly this type of investigation, and produces a series of theories too credible to be ignored.
Exhaustively assembled and researched, the documentary utilizes a wealth of televised news reports and interviews, official court documents, and the commission's own findings to argue its case. The questions it raises are shocking for both their callousness and probability.
Could 9/11 have been planned, at least in part, as an insurance scam? The film details the circumstances surrounding the single largest insurance settlement in history, and the strange series of events which precipitated it in the weeks and months leading up to the demise of the Twin Towers.
What are the facts behind the strange and illegal money transfers which were conducted from the World Trade Center on the morning of the attacks? Could investors have profited from having knowledge of the attacks before they were put into action on September 11th? In one of the film's many supportive pieces of evidence, former CIA agent Robert Baer is shown making this exact accusation on video during a 2008 event in Los Angeles, as he claims to have an association with one White House insider who cashed out their portfolio the day before the terrorist plot unfurled.
For some, 9/11 Trillions: Follow the Money will surely result in an incendiary viewing experience. But even for those who deny claims of conspiracy in regards to that tragic day, the film offers valuable insights which are rarely discussed on a national stage, but deserve to be.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Forget for one moment everything you’ve been told about September 11, 2001. 9/11 was a crime. And as with any crime, there is one overriding imperative that detectives must follow to identify the perpetrators: follow the money. This is an investigation of the 9/11 money trail.
For more information visit The Corbett Report at:
• https://www.corbettreport.com/911-trillions-follow-the-money-video/
• For the mp3 audio of this podcast as well as a hyperlinked transcript, please go here: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=16167
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
Exhaustively assembled and researched, the documentary utilizes a wealth of televised news reports and interviews, official court documents, and the commission's own findings to argue its case. The questions it raises are shocking for both their callousness and probability.
Could 9/11 have been planned, at least in part, as an insurance scam? The film details the circumstances surrounding the single largest insurance settlement in history, and the strange series of events which precipitated it in the weeks and months leading up to the demise of the Twin Towers.
What are the facts behind the strange and illegal money transfers which were conducted from the World Trade Center on the morning of the attacks? Could investors have profited from having knowledge of the attacks before they were put into action on September 11th? In one of the film's many supportive pieces of evidence, former CIA agent Robert Baer is shown making this exact accusation on video during a 2008 event in Los Angeles, as he claims to have an association with one White House insider who cashed out their portfolio the day before the terrorist plot unfurled.
For some, 9/11 Trillions: Follow the Money will surely result in an incendiary viewing experience. But even for those who deny claims of conspiracy in regards to that tragic day, the film offers valuable insights which are rarely discussed on a national stage, but deserve to be.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Forget for one moment everything you’ve been told about September 11, 2001. 9/11 was a crime. And as with any crime, there is one overriding imperative that detectives must follow to identify the perpetrators: follow the money. This is an investigation of the 9/11 money trail.
For more information visit The Corbett Report at:
• https://www.corbettreport.com/911-trillions-follow-the-money-video/
• For the mp3 audio of this podcast as well as a hyperlinked transcript, please go here: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=16167
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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