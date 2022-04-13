© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Bryan Ardis Explains: "It's Not the Water!" with Ann Vandersteel! Karen Kingston, Mike Adams, Scott Ritter on Ukraine. AZ Foster Care, Child Trafficking! Bird Flu!!
Follow
2
Share
Report
534 views • April 13, 2022
1. Steele truth Dr Ardis. It’s NOT the water! https://rumble.com/v10r8pq-dr.-bryan-ardis-snake-venom-update-its-not-about-the-water.html
2. Dr. Ardis with Mike Adams: pt 2 /3 Venom! https://www.brighteon.com/60556b94-86af-4eae-aa59-441b02b71c33
3. Scott Ritter discusses Donbas: https://youtu.be/w5RKNoIhE40
4. Karen Kingston https://rumble.com/v102z8j-urgent-karen-kingston-next-bioweapon-release-hemorrhagic-fever-and-the-endg.html
5. Vaccine impact news: AZ child trafficking through foster system. https://vaccineimpact.com/2022/horrific-details-emerge-on-arizona-foster-care-pedophile-trafficking-ring-where-children-were-raped-and-sodomized/
6. Billy get your guns! https://youtu.be/n6LHjyeqs68
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Dr. Ardis with Mike Adams: pt 2 /3 Venom! https://www.brighteon.com/60556b94-86af-4eae-aa59-441b02b71c33
3. Scott Ritter discusses Donbas: https://youtu.be/w5RKNoIhE40
4. Karen Kingston https://rumble.com/v102z8j-urgent-karen-kingston-next-bioweapon-release-hemorrhagic-fever-and-the-endg.html
5. Vaccine impact news: AZ child trafficking through foster system. https://vaccineimpact.com/2022/horrific-details-emerge-on-arizona-foster-care-pedophile-trafficking-ring-where-children-were-raped-and-sodomized/
6. Billy get your guns! https://youtu.be/n6LHjyeqs68
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.