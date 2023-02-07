UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: ¿Sólo la Escritura?

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Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
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El conocido axioma de que el poder corrompe, y el poder absoluto corrompe absolutamente, es tan cierto en la religión como en la política. De hecho, el poder religioso corrompe aún más que el político. El absolutismo alcanza el nivel más alto de injusticia cuando dice que actúa en nombre de Dios. El Concilio Vaticano II exigió “sujeción leal de la voluntad y del intelecto” al pontífice romano, “aun cuando él no hable ex cátedra...”3 Ningún católico puede presumir de que obedece directamente a Dios y su Palabra, sino que debe rendir esa obediencia absoluta a la iglesia, la cual actúa por Dios, y de ese modo está entre el individuo y Dios.
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