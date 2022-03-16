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Plant-Based Diets: There’s a Wrong and a Right Way to Do It
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90 views • March 16, 2022
In the late 80s, vegan or even vegetarian registered dieticians were impossible to find … until Brenda Davis made the transition. Finding herself alone, without even the resources to back up her work as a vegan dietician, she considered changing careers. But instead, she found the courage to speak her truth and make a difference.
Davis is now regarded as the “Godmother” of vegan dieticians, and is an author and internationally acclaimed public speaker.
Tune in to learn:
1) Under what circumstances it might not make sense to adhere to a strictly plant-based diet
2) The importance of supplementing a vegan diet with B12
3) Why some people who make the transition to veganism feel worse, and how to transition properly in order to avoid this
4) The incredible health benefits of eating primarily or entirely plant-based
Davis dives into the details of what it means to be vegan, and how to do it the right way. She also shares insights from a comparative study following cohorts of plant-based eaters from Taiwan, the US, and the UK.
Press play to hear the full conversation and check out one of Davis’s 13 books on all things plant-based eating and health.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Davis is now regarded as the “Godmother” of vegan dieticians, and is an author and internationally acclaimed public speaker.
Tune in to learn:
1) Under what circumstances it might not make sense to adhere to a strictly plant-based diet
2) The importance of supplementing a vegan diet with B12
3) Why some people who make the transition to veganism feel worse, and how to transition properly in order to avoid this
4) The incredible health benefits of eating primarily or entirely plant-based
Davis dives into the details of what it means to be vegan, and how to do it the right way. She also shares insights from a comparative study following cohorts of plant-based eaters from Taiwan, the US, and the UK.
Press play to hear the full conversation and check out one of Davis’s 13 books on all things plant-based eating and health.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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