Faith Over Fear

***Link to video transcript is below***Crisis reveals character, what we trust, and whom we believe in… Perfect love casts out all fear, and he that fears is not made perfect in love (2 Timothy 1:7). God desires us to have power, love, and a sound mind but we cannot have this if we cherish the spirit of fear. What does faith have to do with fear? Allowing fear to rule limits the power of faith over our lives. As Psalm 91 says, if we trust God to be our refuge and our fortress, we have no reason to fear the evil or plagues of this world. He will be our protector and shield in the midst of crisis.