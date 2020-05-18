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More Info on How Exercise Can Strengthen Your Immune System - NEW Study
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0 view • May 18, 2020
I talked already about how important exercise is to your immune system but go even further in this video to tell you about a new study where a group of athletes slowed their immune system decline and even slowed the shrinkage of their Thymus Gland, an essential gland to immune health. Find out more about the Thymus Gland: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/how-biopro-plus-works/
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