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Australian Defense Force Transfer Covid Positive, & Close Contacts To Camps, & Much More (MIRRORED)
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141 views • November 23, 2021
Australian Defense Force Transfer Covid Positive, & Close Contacts To Camps, & Much More (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/zqVxFqNz7dM
Happening in the Northern Territory. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected].
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1462767223853010948
NT authorities provide an update on COVID-19 | ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1kGdZjcnz8
NT mask mandate ends excluding Katherine and Robinson River
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJUkU8Tb1F0
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Covid-Camps:2
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Australia-protest-11-20:2
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/3-tactics-to-overcome-covid-19-vaccine-hesitancy/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/06/30/world-economic-forum-releases-guide-on-how-to-coerce-and-manipulate-public-into-getting-the-covid-19-vaccine/
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/zqVxFqNz7dM
Happening in the Northern Territory. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected].
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1462767223853010948
NT authorities provide an update on COVID-19 | ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1kGdZjcnz8
NT mask mandate ends excluding Katherine and Robinson River
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJUkU8Tb1F0
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Covid-Camps:2
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Australia-protest-11-20:2
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/3-tactics-to-overcome-covid-19-vaccine-hesitancy/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/06/30/world-economic-forum-releases-guide-on-how-to-coerce-and-manipulate-public-into-getting-the-covid-19-vaccine/
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