Dozens of miraculous convergence of number 7 on high-watch rapture date December 21, 2025 Hanukkah
ChristianRapture
514 followers
56 views • 22 hours ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2025). December 21, 2025 is a high-watch rapture date. Dozens of interesting convergence of number 7 (number of completion) on this 7th day of Hanukkah, which is 77 years 7 months 7 days from the date when Israel was returned to its Promised Land by God in May 14, 1948. Hanukkah is called the “delayed Feast of Tabernacles” (Feast of Ingathering / Feast of Booths) Sukkot & Shemini Atzeret 8th day of “joyful celebration sacred assembly of God’s people” (number 8 in the Bible means eternity and number of Jesus).


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

