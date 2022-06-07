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Satan Has Already Been Judged, Satanists Are Frauds Without Authority
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15 views • June 07, 2022
After being possessed by demons for 4 years, and then a radical deliverance. I learned that Satan has already been judged. Today I want to prove it to you from the scriptures. Also that God's people are the ones who are manifesting, as we speak, to take back possession of this earth. Now we just need to get rid of all these false beliefs keeping Christians paralyzed waiting to use the power and authority already given to them in the name of Jesus.
Make sure to connect more, check out my resources and podcast, and get on my email list to stay notified @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
Get my new book now on audio "Born Again As Kings" @ https://bornagainaskings.com
"We are taking over this world for Jesus."
Make sure to connect more, check out my resources and podcast, and get on my email list to stay notified @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
Get my new book now on audio "Born Again As Kings" @ https://bornagainaskings.com
"We are taking over this world for Jesus."
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