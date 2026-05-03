Karma comes for Daniel McAdams

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Daniel McAdams once scolded me for saying he looked like Fred Flintstone. I never meant him any offense. I actually think both him and Fred Flintstone are great looking men. Anyways, he was very offended by it for some reason. Today, thanks to the magic of AI graphic art technology, I think the whole world can see that I was right. If Daniel is going to succeed as I hope he does is continuing to shape and educate the spirit of Americans, he is going to first need to follow his own mantra, tell the Truth !!