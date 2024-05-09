Create New Account
[Bidan] Buying Votes
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

‘Threat To Democracy’

* Joe is recruiting new democrats.

* White House demands fed agencies help register voters, stonewalls voter investigation.

* Pro tip: America is a constitutional republic; and ‘our democracy’ is libspeak for mob rule.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 May 2024)

jesse watterselection riggingjoe bidenvoter fraudelection interferencedemocracyelection meddlingvote fraudvoter idmob ruleconstitutional republicelection fraudelection theftrigged electionballot stuffingballot harvestingvote by mailabsentee ballotmail-in ballotmail-in votingabsentee votingballot fraudstolen electioncheat by mailblue steal

