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R$E: Major Updates On The 'Great Reset' Agenda [29.07.2021]
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71 views • July 30, 2021
Mainstream Media Analyst 'Round Saturns Eye'.
KIng-Richard 13 hours ago:
nice to see you on Bitchute David..Odysee and Rumble are also good channels to get your content on....
the governments are supposed to serve us, to represent us, to work for us, to look after our best interests, thats what they get paid for, by our tax payers money...(why would you obey someone who directly wants to k ill you with a v?) Its a war...get prepared spiritually, [physically,,,God will be gracious to us as we cry out to Him and He will help us.
R$E [RISE]
358 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5NxPTJ1BQyl/
KIng-Richard 13 hours ago:
nice to see you on Bitchute David..Odysee and Rumble are also good channels to get your content on....
the governments are supposed to serve us, to represent us, to work for us, to look after our best interests, thats what they get paid for, by our tax payers money...(why would you obey someone who directly wants to k ill you with a v?) Its a war...get prepared spiritually, [physically,,,God will be gracious to us as we cry out to Him and He will help us.
R$E [RISE]
358 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5NxPTJ1BQyl/
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