Hezbollah Releases Drone Footage Of Key Israeli Army Sites In Occupied Golan

Lebanon’s Hezbollah released on July 9 drone surveillance footage showing 17 military sites of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The video is the second episode in a series dubbed “What The Hoopoe Brought Back” that is intended to show how far Hezbollah drones have penetrated Israel airspace as tensions mount over Israel’s war on the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip and the clashes on Lebanon’s border with Israel.

The 10-minute videos included footage of key IDF sites in Golan, including surveillance posts, Iron Dome air defense sites, ammunition depots, artillery positions and headquarters.

At the end of the video, drone footage of the cities of Tiberias and Safad were shown as a preview of the next episode of the series.

The first episode was released last June. It included drone footage of key IDF sites near Haifa and provided a close look at the city’s port and airport.

Shortly after the release of the second episode, two Israeli civilians were killed in the Golan Heights as a result of a rocket attack launched by Hezbollah. The attack was a response to a suspected Israeli strike that killed the ex-bodyguard of the group’s Secretary-General Hassan Nassrallah on the Beirut-Damascus highway in Syria.

The clashes on the Lebanese-Israeli border first broke out after the start of the war in Gaza last October, with Hezbollah and its allies carrying out regular attacks in support of the Hamas Movement and other Palestinian armed factions in the Strip.

The recent weeks saw a series of escalations on the border. The death toll on the Israeli side has reached 28. Meanwhile in Lebanon, more than 500 people have been killed.

Source @South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/