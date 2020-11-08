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Nonconformity as Mental Illness | Dr. Dan Edmunds and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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45 views • November 08, 2020
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Dr. Dan Edmunds to discuss skepticism of the DSM-5, failure to conform with society as mental illness, the damaging effects of pharmaceutical cocktails on children, autism spectrum disorders and much more.

Dan Edmunds, Ed.D., B.C.S.A., DAPA is an existential psychoanalyst, psychotherapist and is a leading expert in existential/relational approaches to extreme states of mind and autism/developmental differences. He is the founder of the International Center for Humane Psychiatry, an emancipatory movement for human rights in the mental health system.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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